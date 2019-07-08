7 p.m. — I eat dinner with my family, which is pasta with an Italian sausage sauce, plus salad. I help out with the dishes and then text R. (my writing buddy), and we decide to send out some queries together — usually a query is a cover letter and ten or so pages sent to the agent, depending on the agency's submission guidelines. I've done two rounds of queries so far, one batch sent out in October and the most recent batch this May and June. The first time I queried potential agents, I sent out eight queries and got all rejections — I got one request to read 50 more pages, but I got rejected eventually. This time around, I've sent out 14 queries and received two requests for full manuscripts so far! However, it's been about four weeks since I sent out my last query, and aside from the two full requests, I haven't heard back from anyone else yet. Six weeks is a pretty standard amount of time to wait for a response (both for an agent to ask for a full or to reject the query), but I'm still antsy.