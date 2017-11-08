If you can get your shit together on Sunday and carve out some time for veggie prep, then your weeknights will be forever changed. Because ahead you'll find four recipes for pre-washed, sliced, packed, and portioned flavorful mixes that you can chop, seal, and store in your fridge for up to a week — or until you're ready to pop them into the oven. (You can even freeze them if you want!) The best part? Each quart-sized bag only calls for four total ingredients: two veggies and two seasonings. And, if you make multiple bags you'll get some variety, too, so you won't end up eating the same sad carrots all week long. Scroll on and stock your fridge so you have some quick meal starters at your baggie-sealing fingertips.