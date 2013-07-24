Scoring yet another major gig, Georgia May Jagger is a vision as she channels Twiggy for Rimmel London’s latest campaign. Though famous for her gap-toothed smile, this time, it’s actually her eyes that are doing the talking, framed with heavy “bambi-style lashes” and graphic liner flicks.
Atop a motorbike, in a monochrome ensemble, Jagger’s slick blonde beehive perfectly captures the ‘60s glam-mod vibe— whilst giving the rest of us hot-hair inspiration for the summer. Rimmel's forthcoming collection will hit shelves later this month, but thanks to these images, you can consider yourself first in line for the new “scandaleyes” mascara.
Photo: Courtesy of Rimmel London