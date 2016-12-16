These Glamorous Waves Will Make You Look Like You Stepped Off A '50s Movie Set

If you're feeling inspired by Emma Stone's dreamy modern-meets-retro look in La La Land, you're not alone. This crazy-easy tutorial for loose curls has us fantasizing about dancing across Tinseltown with Ryan Gosling, too. Use the steps below to give your go-to party style a pump of '50s whimsy, and watch the full technique in the video above.
Step 1. Create a deep side part using a comb; then, smooth the hair out with a boar-bristle brush.
Step 2. Run a hair balm through flyaway-prone areas.
Step 3. Pin your hair down taut behind each ear using three bobby pins.
Step 4. Start curling medium-sized sections with a curling iron held horizontally. Brush the curls out for soft volume.
