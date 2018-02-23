L.A.'s Freshest Beauty Trends Are All Inspired By One Thing

When it comes to beauty, there's no doubt that the west (and best, according to some) coast has always had a vintage flair to it — from Old Hollywood glam influenced by the city's rich history in film to the Cali-grunge vibes felt on the Venice Beach boardwalk. Sure, the stereotypical bronzed-with-beachy-highlights look may never die, but as of late, we can't help but notice a resurgence of all things retro.
Now more than ever, women are embracing the old and elevating it into something fresh and new — whether that means reinterpreting 1950s cheek rouge in a modern way or shaking up the traditional pinup cat-eye by painting it on with a colorful Rimmel London liner. Below, five L.A.-based women open up about their unique takes on retro, which decade they’re most inspired by, and how they're living their best lives one mismatched eyeshadow and pinstriped lipstick look at a time. Let's throw it back, shall we?
VICKIE
Florence
Not only does this look take a cue from the classic cat-eye and red lip worn by 1940s pinup
girls women, but it also weaves in elements of glam-rock statement makeup from the '80s. The blue-green cat-eye carefully created using Rimmel London's new double-sided Wonder Ombré liner paired with an orange-red matte lip is the definition of #goals. “L.A. is the land of glitz and glamour, making it the perfect place for women to really express themselves,” says Vickie, who describes this look as retro housewife meets evil villain — in the best way possible, of course.
ISABELLA
Boyle Heights
This self-proclaimed goth chick looks to decades past when manifesting her dream beauty looks. “Sometimes I feel like I grew up in the wrong decade; I’m constantly referencing the late '80s and '90s — the scene my parents came from,” says Isabella. “I love the heavy dark makeup and totally extra attire from that period.” Case in point: this vampy, contrasting lipliner that deserves major props (if we do say so ourselves).
K.O.
West Hollywood
You know what's even cooler than a pop of color on your upper lids? Mismatching said shades. "The 1960s really embraced color — especially on the eyes, which really inspires me," says K.O. The key here is to use complementary hues — like the bright turquoise and metallic copper from Rimmel London Magnif'eyes Eyeshadow Palette Colour Edition, lavender and gold, or even a pretty peach paired with a pastel green.
SEIDI
Downtown
This not-so-average blush look takes your traditional pastel rouge of the 1950s and modernizes it by draping shades of copper and gold eyeshadows well beyond the lids — into cheek territory. Seidi says, “I source my beauty inspiration from old movie posters and photography typically found at flea markets. For me, it’s all about finding unique things from the past and making them new again.”
NAOMI
El Segundo
Reminiscent of the red lip made popular by some rando named Marilyn (kidding, clearly), this totally gorgeous combo using Rimmel London Stay Matte Liquid Lip Colour and Wonder Wing Eyeliner is the epitome of classic — only with a plot twist. “The stripe down the middle gives the traditional red lip a modern upgrade, and it almost reminds me of a vintage car’s racing stripes,” says Naomi. “It’s one of my favorite looks because it accentuates my lips — a feature that I’ve grown to love over the years.”
