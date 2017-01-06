Escaping a dangerous date isn't easy. Situations can quickly get out of hand, and in some cases, even become violent. But the Iberian Rooster restaurant, located in St. Petersburg, Florida, is giving guests in such predicaments some major help. In an interview with the St. Petersburg Times, Russell Andrade, the owner, discussed how he recently posted a sign in the women's bathroom. The sign explains that if they order an Angel Shot from the bar, the bartender will help in a hurry; order the shot neat and he or she will escort guests to their car; ask for it on ice and an Uber of Lyft will be called; ask for the shot with lime and they'll call the police. A guest recently spotted the sign.
i saw this in a toilet and thought it was important and should be a thing everywhere not just lincolnshire !!!! pic.twitter.com/oO45I7gaJL— strawberry girl (@iizzzzzi) October 18, 2016
However, Andrade wasn't too keen on the attention. "I'm surprised to hear people are just talking about this. We didn't put the sign up for any attention. That sort of goes against the point." Luckily, according to Andrade, no one has had to order the shot yet.
