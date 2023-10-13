Occupation: Resident physician

Industry: Healthcare

Age: 27

Location: Cleveland, OH

Salary: $63,900

Net Worth: -$115,000. I have $2,500 in a high-yield savings account and $560 in my Roth 403(b). I have a car worth about $15,000 and a lot of student debt. My husband, M., is also a resident and has the same salary as me. We split household expenses 50/50 (rent and utilities, household goods, groceries, cat care, meals out together) and use a joint checking account, credit card, and savings account. We also have our own credit cards, checking accounts, and savings accounts.

Debt: $134,000 in federal student loans from medical school.

Paycheck Amount (biweekly): $1,688

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses

Rent: $1,550 for my half of our two-bed/two-bath apartment and utilities.

Student Loans: $0 (I’m on the SAVE plan because I didn’t make any money in 2022 while I was in medical school).

Car Insurance: $64

Health Insurance: $63 (paid to my husband as I’m on his plan).

Renter’s Insurance: $5 for my half.

Internet: $25 for my half.

Cat Supplies: $75 for my half.

Parking: $200

Spotify: $5

Netflix/Hulu/Max: mooched off family members.

NYT All-Access: $4

iCloud Storage: $3

Cell Phone: $50 (paid to my parents whose plan I’m still on).

Retirement: $280 to my Roth 403(b).

Joint Savings: $700

Personal Savings: $100