Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

There was absolutely an expectation for me to attend post-secondary education. My parents would have been fine with me learning a trade (my dad always joked I should become a plumber) but I’m not much for working with my hands so university made the most sense. It was a given that I complete my undergraduate degree at my provincial university so I could live at home and save on costs. My parents could not pay for my degree so with living at home and working part-time I was able to pay my own tuition (it was around $1,900 a semester).