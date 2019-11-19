10 a.m. — Went and grabbed coffee with my boss. I offered to pay, but she declined so I got a free coffee. I preloaded my Starbs card to cover it but ended up not using any funds ($10). On top of that, she told me my counter salary offer was accepted with an additional $1,000 per year!!! I'm on cloud nine right now. I'll go from ~$25,000 per year to ~$36,000 per year. This may not seem like much, but to me it's a big jump especially since I was so afraid to ask for an extra $3,000! They will also pay for my masters next year so I am pleased. $10