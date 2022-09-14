Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

Conversations about money gave me whiplash as a kid. My parents were always stressed about money and my dad was always getting laid off. When I got a job and started making my own money, it felt like my mother was always breathing down my neck about how I was spending it. Even into adulthood, she'd still try to tell me how to spend my money, which lead to some heated arguments. Honestly, neither of my parents have much room to give advice on finances, since they have always been terrible with money. All of the knowledge I have on things like savings, retirement, and work benefits came from my grandmother.