10 p.m. — I work on some standup for a show I'm on tomorrow — I've been doing standup comedy for about three years now. I've been trying to do some material about grief, and it's gone well so far. I feel okay about this show, but the other comics on the lineup are pretty intimidating. I also work on some lines for a sketch show I'm in next week and get a few administrative things done for a brunch showcase I'm putting together at the bar where my girlfriend, T., is a bartender. We work on these together. I love providing opportunities for comics to get paid, because it's rare here. I also love demonstrating that diverse lineups are possible. Being able to provide paid opportunities to women, people of color, and members of the LGBTQ+ community is my JAM. Very thankful to the venue for gifting us the space — this wouldn't be possible otherwise.