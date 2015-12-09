My Ex Raped Me — & It Took Me Years To Call It That

I never said a word about what happened, worried that coming forward would damage my career before it even began. I was a comedian, not a victim! I feared that if I spoke out, the comedy community I loved would side with my ex and turn against me; I worried about this so much that I became deeply paranoid, convincing myself that anytime I didn’t make an audition, it was because the casting agents knew what had happened and were on my ex’s side. It wasn't until later that I learned paranoia is a common symptom of sexual-abuse-related PTSD.



Finally, I confessed what had happened to a concerned friend, who encouraged me to find a therapist. The first thing I learned in therapy was that the rape was not my fault. It didn’t matter that I had wanted to move out or that we used to be in love or that my ex was heartbroken. I didn’t want to have sex, and he should have respected that.



Still, I kept quiet until the Bill Cosby scandal erupted. My social media feeds were full of comedians’ rightful outrage at a man who had used his fame to intimidate young women who were just starting out in their entertainment careers. People wondered: How could the comedy community let this happen?



I couldn’t help but understand exactly how. Rape happens to people we know. It is committed by people we know — yes, even the ones who make us laugh. It happened to me, and I didn’t say anything for fear of being treated like those dozens of women who came forward against a powerful man who abused them. I feared being seen as a liar, as an attention-seeker, as anything less than a full human being with a truth to tell.