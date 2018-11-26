5 p.m. — After lunch, I go visit my grandparents. I love them — they're my favorite people. They give me some allium bulbs to plant that will hopefully bloom in the summer. (Alliums are awesome flowers that look like they're straight out of a Dr. Seuss book.) Then I go back to my parents' house to see my dad. My dad works in the auto business and got laid off for a few weeks since the industry is pretty slow right now. He used to get laid off all the time when I was a kid, but it really worries me now because my mom is retired, and if he gets laid off for too long, they could lose their health insurance.