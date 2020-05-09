2 p.m. — I make an iced matcha latte (I use a matcha powder stick from TJ's and froth that with milk in my Nespresso milk frother and pour it over ice. It tastes like a cafe version and saves me $7). I also slice a piece of chocolate chip banana bread (I know, everyone and their mother is baking banana bread during quarantine) that I baked earlier this week.



4:30 p.m. — I peel myself off my bed to cook my lunches for my next two days at work. I make Trader Joe's cauliflower gnocchi with chicken sausage, spinach, mushroom, and vegan pesto. This is a super easy and filling meal and is always in my rotation. As I'm cleaning up, L. comes into the kitchen to cook dinner — steak, potatoes, and Brussels sprouts that we bought earlier today. (L. recently got laid off from his job and has been learning how to cook with his free time. He has never cooked in his life before last week and doesn't even own a pan LOL.)



6:30 p.m. — Dinner and Breaking Bad. Last time L. made steak and veggies/potatoes, he over-salted everything, but today he did better! I'm so hungry I finish dinner within 15 minutes of the episode. After, L. does dishes while I shower and wash my hair.



10 p.m. — After spending hours vegging in bed, I decide that it's probably a good idea to get ready for bed. It will be my first day back to work in nine days, as I was on "staycation" last week. AND, I have to wake up at 6:30. The Sunday scaries are real, guys. I do my night routine (same thing as my morning routine except I add Tatcha Peony Eye Cream) and crawl into bed with L. We talk a little and then both doze off.



Daily Total: $95.52