1 p.m. — E. and I take turns updating our budget every week. We have been saving for a home somewhere else. We moved here a few years ago but have had a hard time adjusting. The area feels competitive with a focus on money and success. Kids in this area are held to such a high standard and parents have big expectations. E. and I both went to college, but don't feel like it's the end all be all and wouldn't want R. or any future children feeling that kind of pressure. We have been able to save a bit more after paying off E.'s grad school loans. E. went to community college, then worked to pay for his bachelor's degree. While he was in grad school, I worked at the hospital he was studying at and got partial tuition reimbursement for spouses. I received a scholarship for college and worked and my parents paid tuition. My parents hustled to help me during college, and I am happy we have the resources to contribute to a 529 if R. decides he wants to go to school.