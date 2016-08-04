Already burned through your summer vacation days? Well, if you were hoping for one last hurrah — not to worry — we're serving up the ultimate #VirtualVacation this month with the return of the R29 Beach House. Follow along with us on social media (via #R29BeachHouse) as we take over an insane beachside pad in Montauk all August long.
To make the Jitney ride even more worth it, we're teaming with some of our favorite brands and ensuring it's an unforgettable weekend for everyone. Think: beach-cruiser scavenger hunts and pop-up workout classes courtesy of Old Navy, Paintbox manicures with Luna Bar, sunset cocktails from Three Olives Vodka, and a pink-bubbly reception provided by Vaseline Lip Tins. Plus, all the poolside fun you can handle — no PTO request required.
