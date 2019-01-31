Monthly Expenses

Housing Cost: $0 (We own a two-family townhouse. We live in the upstairs triplex and rent the downstairs duplex, which pays for maintenance/taxes/mortgage.)

Loans: I have $0 in personal loans. There's a lot going on on the business side, since it's a real estate business, but we're leveraged low.

Hulu: $49 (Just dropped cable and switched to Hulu — hooray!)

Internet: $59

Yoga Membership: $199

Kids' School, Sports, Etc.: We set aside $12,000/month for all of it.

Amazon Subscriptions: I'm particular with cleaning supplies, because I do a lot of the housework myself. I get Viva paper towels, Ecover dish soap, dishwasher soap, and cleaning spray — all the stuff I'm usually too cheap to buy at the market. With the subscription, it's 15% off for a total of $39/month.

Housekeeper & Nanny: $450/week. We made a deal with our longtime nanny — she takes care of light housekeeping and cooking at a reduced rate, and she lives with us. We give her other perks, too. For Manhattan, this is a steal, and everybody's happy with the arrangement.

Via: $159 for an unlimited monthly membership. I use Via mostly and share it with my daughter, who takes it to school. Love the efficiency of it, although can they please stop going crosstown through Times Square? It can get slow.