Backstage: Rag & Bone

When we arrived 20 minutes before the scheduled start time of the Rag & Bone show, the press check-in table hadn't even been set up yet. We were expecting to spend the next hour pacing, when a notebook-toting girl halfheartedly sought our stats. Backstage, designers Marcus Wainwright and David Neville were shepherding a herd of cameramen through the melee, while a row of male models were dressing and undressing. We told Coco Rocha how amazing she looks in Visionaire's website music video. Punctuality during Fashion Week rarely pays off like this.
