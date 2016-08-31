Rachel Levin Is Really Good At Applying Lipstick While Blindfolded

YouTuber Rachel Levin donned a blindfold to put lipstick on Lucie Fink — and did a pretty good job!
You already know that Levin's videos are pretty addicting. They're fun, have personality, and even if you don't know what DIY even stands for, her projects give you some serious crafting #goals. Not only does she offer plenty of makeup tutorials, Levin is also the person behind this pretty accurate (and totally hilarious) portrayal of a Disney Princess Pool Party.
Watch as Levin and Fink take turns with the R29 Funhouse block game. Nap time happened. It was magical.
To see more, check out Rachel's channel on YouTube.
