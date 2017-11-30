How This Uber Exec Juggles Work & Motherhood

The one thing I would tell other working moms:

You can’t let yourself go through work and go through parenting always feeling like you should be in the other place. You have to be fully present in what you’re doing in that moment. Being a great role model for your kid isn’t just about being physically present, it’s about setting a great example. My goal is to be an example to Leah of how a woman can have a successful career and be fully committed to family, and not spend my whole day stressing about the tradeoffs.