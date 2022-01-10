Winter is here, which means you will find us exactly where we're supposed to be for the forseeable future: curled up on the couch in our coziest of ensembles. We've had almost two years to perfect our stay-at-home style, from polished pajamas to indoor shoes and everything in between. As for the proof of this burgeoning indoor outfit expertise? It's in the latest loungewear drops from R29's very own collection, which you can shop now on Nordstrom and Macy's.
In addition to the original array of print-happy separates, robes, and slip dresses, the R29 team has come up with a new crop of laid-back attire to meet your nothing-but-comfy outfit needs. Think effortless jogger pants for when you're just hanging around the house or a long, patterned nightgown for when you want to fully embrace what we're calling a living room glam aesthetic. Whatever your loungewear mood, R29 has designed a piece or matching set for it — all of which are available in sizes XS through 3X, and for less than $75. Think of them as designs fit for dreamers with an extra touch of softness to boot. We've rounded up the newness from our collections ahead which you can add to your carts from some of our favorite retailers.
