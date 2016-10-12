29 Snacks That Make Workdays Better

We love a good snack. But when we're at work, we don't always have time to go buy one. And what is available at the office isn't usually our first choice of healthy afternoon pick-me-ups.
That's why we've taken matters into our own hands by creating our very own personalized snack drawer. Don't have an extra drawer? Stash a basket or big Tupperware under your desk instead.
We've cultivated a mix of healthy, crunchy, salty, and sweet bites for all your mid-morning, afternoon, and pre-dinner needs. Ahead, find 29 snacks we can't get enough of. So go ahead, snack away!