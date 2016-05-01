Meet your new quick-dinner hack: the rotisserie chicken. Just snag one from the grocery store, follow one of these delicious recipes, and you'll have dinner on the table in half an hour.
If you want your meals to be especially kind to your gut, look no further. These four recipes are loaded with greens, healthy fats, and whole grains — ingredients packed with good bacteria.
Feeling down? Try out this feel-good workout from Well + Good — it puts together moves from Pilates, barre, and strength training for a challenging routine that leaves you feeling truly blissed out.
It's starting to warm up out there, and that means one thing: the return of outdoor exercise. If you don't know where to start, Self has rounded up some of the best options for summer 2016.
And finally, in the wake of ClassPass' price increases, why not give one of these alternatives to the fitness class subscription service a try?
