Although it's not memory foam, I'll never forget the feeling of when I first sunk my head into it. If I had to choose three words I'd say my first sleep with it was luxe, cool, and — dare I say it? —cloud-like. The cotton casing was crisp and taut from the impressive amount of gel fiber filling stuffed inside. Despite its top-notch squishiness, there is nothing saggy about this pillow. The airiness kept my head cool, calm, and collected all night long. You could easily cry in it for an hour and not feel too suffocated which I, unfortunately, have experienced with many other cushions (do not recommend).