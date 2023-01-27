At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

24. I am fortunate that my parents supported me all through university and even a little bit after. When I first moved from the United States to Israel, I lived with my grandma and had a really low-paying entry job. My grandma covered food and rent and my parents still gave me money so I could go out and enjoy my new life in Tel Aviv. They also would pay for my tickets home. At 24, I moved into an apartment with roommates and my parents told me that if I decided to do that, all the financial burden of rent and bills would be on me. My grandma would still drop off groceries for me (because she wanted to, not because she needed to), but I was responsible for everything. I live with my boyfriend now, but if anything were to happen, my parents would step in financially. If I wanted to leave Israel, I know my parents would support me while I got my footing in the US.