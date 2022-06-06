8:30 a.m. — I go up to my office and log into work. It's only my third week on the job, so while I have some tasks to take care of, my inbox is empty (for now), and I have a day ahead of onboarding HR training and meet and greets with team members. I've been working remotely since the beginning of the pandemic and when it came time to switch jobs, I knew in my heart that I could never work an in-person job again if I had the choice. At this point, I feel like working is just like a simulation game I play — clocking in, doing my little tasks, meeting with people, using office jargon like “circling back” over and over, and then signing off back to my real life. Don't get me wrong, I find a lot of purpose in what I do and I feel that I've found a niche where I contribute positive things to the world, but my mind is still in constant turmoil with the late-stage capitalist world forcing me to give my labor to eat, have healthcare, and survive.