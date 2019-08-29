This Brand Uses AI To Personalize Your Skin Care Based On Lifestyle, Skin Type & Diet

“So many people doubted our ability to build a brand. Some people said, ‘Just start a data company. If you create a brand, then you're starting two companies at once.’ Competitors said, ‘Sell us the data. You can't start a brand; you don't even know what you're getting yourselves into.’ Neither of us are career marketers or sales people. So we had to figure out ways to nurture the data side, making sure that it was cutting edge, while also creating the consumer brand and narrative. All of that branding and effective communication is not easy. But what we're doing is so advanced that it basically breaks the entire paradigm of how skin care works. The differentiation is in the products, in the philosophy behind it, and in the technology that supports it, and we’re so proud of that.”