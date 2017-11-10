The History Of Revolutionary Music In One Moving Video

It's no secret that some of the greatest music of our time comes from heartbreak, struggle, and resistance. In this moving video from the organizers behind the Women's March on Washington, the Resistance Revival Chorus revisits some of the greatest protest music, marking the one year anniversary of their formation.
"We believe that art and culture change hearts and minds, and that joy is an act of resistance," Sarah Sophie Flicker says. The group regularly hosts concerts to honor protest songs of the past to inspire change-makers today. Watch above as the members of the Resistance Revival Chorus sings their way through history — a sneak peek of one of their many concerts to come.
Since the election, change has been in the air — Tuesday's local elections brought in plenty of victories for women. In Virginia, voters elected a diverse array of women, including the first openly lesbian woman and the first openly trans woman, to the House of Delegates. Minneapolis also elected the first openly trans person of color to win public office in Minnesota. Click here for the full list of history-making women.
