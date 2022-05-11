For testing purposes, I got sent a customized shampoo, conditioner, curl cream, dry shampoo, and two supplements for hair growth and scalp balance. Pricing all depends on what kind of subscriptions or products you decide to bundle. Upon delivery, I was a bit disappointed that the bottles are on the small side — but, actually, in a way it was a blessing as it forced me to rethink how I don't really need that much product to get my hair clean. The privilege of using customized hair care also means that I am forcing myself to use these products sparingly but correctly. It means that I reserve, at most, one and a half shampoo pumps strictly for massaging into my scalp and then half of a conditioner pump just for the ends of my hair (which, currently, is short so I don't need much of it).