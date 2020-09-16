Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

Zero. My family was '80s rich — big house, flashy cars, big vacation. All on a mountain of debt that crashed in the 87/88 recession. My parents lost everything — house, cars, all of it. My older sister had to drop out of college for a time because she missed the student loan deadlines and my dad couldn't pay her tuition. My dad moved us to rural MA from a cosmopolitan DC suburb. It dramatically changed my life at the age of 13. My dad then left the family, so it was just my mom, my older brother, and I barely getting by. That level of poverty scared me. I worked several jobs and crawled my way to the steady point my family is in today. I want my son to have some struggle to build resilience, but not at that traumatic level. We openly talk finances with him — he knows our mortgage rate, our monthly budget, and how much things cost. I do not have a college account for him — he has a general savings account. That is money he can use to go to trade school, travel, start a business, buy tools/truck, or go to college. I want him to have the freedom of choice that I was rarely granted.