8 a.m. — I wake up and make coffee, then hop in the shower. Morning is spent blow-drying, curling my hair, doing makeup, and debating on an outfit. I go with linen shorts, a long-sleeve bodysuit, and black boots (it's a warm fall day). It takes me about an hour to get ready, so I put the meatballs in the oven and take my dog out to a park to run around. While I'm out with my dog, I lose my key fob and I'm stuck outside the building, without my phone. Someone who lives in my building comes by after only a few minutes of waiting. He also happens to live on my floor so I get into my place no problem. It was my extra fob that I lost, but it's still expensive to replace so I trace all my steps and look in the park — but no luck.