Monthly Expenses

Rent: $545 (My fiancé's and my share of a two-bedroom apartment that we live in with my sister.)

My Car Loans: $449 (My car payment is very high because when I was 19, I bought a car with a very high-interest loan, since I really had to have one. Unfortunately, it was a lemon, and it was barely drivable through college. Since my commute is an hour each way, my fiancé and I decided to get a new one to ensure my safety. The loan on this car also includes what was left on the old loan.)

Fiancé's Car Loans: $192

My Student Loans: $444

Fiancé's Student Loans: $30 to his parents

Utilities (electricity & water): ~$150 depending on the time of year

Cell Phones: $180

Car Insurance: $112

PlayStation Vue: $40

Netflix: $12.99 (My parents and sister also use this.)

Hulu/Spotify: $4.99 (We get a student discount with my sister's school email. She uses it as well.)

HBO GO: We use my fiancé's parents' account.

Health Insurance: We're still on our parents' plans.

Dental/Vision Insurance: $7.61/paycheck (My fiancé is still on his parents' plan.)

Roth IRA: $300

My 401(k): $100 with employer match

Fiancé's 403(b): $0 (He is a teacher, so his school corporation puts money in a 403(b) for him, but he does not currently contribute because we are trying to keep a lot of our savings liquid for our wedding and buying a house.)

Savings Account: ~$1,500 a month between the two of us, sometimes more