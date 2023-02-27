3 p.m. — Quick stop at C.'s house for him to play and practice a bit before heading out for coffee and a boba tea for me. I buy his coffee and a cupcake at a vegan place then I get my own boba as well. We take a walk while we have our drinks. $15.22



5 p.m. — Make it back and the nerves have started to get him. I try to distract him but there is only so much to be done. C. gets anxious more than I do, so I don't fully understand, but I try to be as supportive as I can.



5:45 p.m. — I drop him off at the venue, run home to change and grab my roommate, and then take the bus back to the venue.



10 p.m. — His set starts. He is amazing! I am so proud, he has practiced so much and put so much work into it. He comes back into the crowd once he is done, receives a million well-deserved congrats, and we dance to the other bands.



11:30 p.m. —We take an Uber back to his place to drop off the guitar and then head to the after party. I pay for the Uber. $22.13



12:30 a.m. — We spend the night dancing away. I buy us two beer-and-a-shot combos. My roommate gets us shots as well. $26.91



2:30 a.m. — We make it home. I force C. to eat some leftovers as he is much more toasted than I am. We drink a bunch of water and then pass out.



Daily Total: $64.26