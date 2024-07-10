Car insurance: B. takes care of this, I think it’s about $1,000.

Renter’s insurance: $130

Costco membership: ~$60. I’d rather not but it’s B.’s happy place.

America The Beautiful National Park Pass: $85

Duolingo: $85 (just started and I’m hooked).

Google storage: $20

Credit card fees: $245 (plus probably some that B. has).



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

I think I came out of the womb with my dad saying something about how important going to college was. My parents both have college degrees and were adamant that their three daughters would be able to support themselves financially without “relying on a man”. I ended up going to a good state school for undergrad where most of my tuition and expenses were covered by scholarships. My parents helped out here and there, and I took out one small loan that I repaid within a year of graduating. For grad school, I went to an out-of-state program and paid for it myself through savings and loans. I paid back the ~$85,000 in loans within about two years of graduation.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

From the moment I got my first quarter from the tooth fairy, my dad stressed how important it was to always save half of what I earned. He paid for college himself through part-time jobs and “a summer of mowing 600 lawns at $2 dollars a lawn.” He was certain we could do the same. Ha! So really, all the conversations were around the importance of saving money and living within your means. We did not talk much about investing or other money topics. Even though I have plenty, to this day I still have issues spending money on anything beyond our basic needs.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

Aside from babysitting neighborhood kids starting at about the age of 10 (why did they trust me to do this?), my first W2 job was at our city’s performing arts center, selling water and desserts during pre-show and intermission. I got it for spending money and because I got to sneak in and watch Broadway shows during the downtime.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Not really. We were upper-middle class in a very average small community. My dad had a well-paying, steady job and my mom went back to work teaching computer science once my youngest sister was in elementary school.



Do you worry about money now?

Yes and no. Despite B. not working for a bit, I earn a great salary and like my job. However, we have moved around a lot and value spontaneity and variety in our lives. I always want to have enough money saved up so that I’d feel comfortable quitting my job and doing something completely random for a while (getting another degree, pursuing a different career as a yoga instructor, joining the peace corps) but I always fret about the balance of doing this and being comfortable financially in the long run.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

My parents continued to help me and my siblings out here and there during and for a bit after college and are very generous, but for the most part I was financially independent when I graduated and moved to Japan to teach English. My parents would absolutely be my financial safety net if I needed it. My husband’s parents are well off and would do the same.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

My parents gave each of their three children $20,000 to use towards college and $20,000 to use towards a wedding.