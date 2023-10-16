Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, there was always an expectation. My parents, aunts, and uncles all attended university. I received a bachelor’s degree and am currently studying part time for an MBA. My parents paid for my bachelor’s degree in full. When I was starting to look at schools, they gave me a budget for what price they could completely cover for four years. I picked a school within their budget and graduated without any loans. A free college education is literally the best gift my parents could ever have given me and I am so grateful. For my master’s degree, my employer is paying 90% of the tuition. My parents are helping to cover the remaining 10% by using what is left in my college fund from undergrad. Once that fund runs out, I will be paying the remaining tuition in cash.