Occupation: Program Administrator

Industry: Social Services

Age: 31

Location: Seattle, WA

My Salary: $61,000

My Husband's Salary: $46,500

Net Worth: $437,905 between my husband and me. (Our biggest asset is our home. We got in the housing market right before things got really wild and that was the best financial decision we've ever made. My husband and I completely intermingle our finances. We each have our own checking accounts and credit cards, but all joint savings and some joint credit cards. Home: estimated value $620,000 (we owe $329,817); my Roth IRA: $12,186.30; my husband's Roth IRA: $1,022.06; my 401(k): $64,614.56; my husband's 401(k): $29,333.45; my HSA: $6,222.62 (30% of this is invested); my husband's HSA: $5,109.41; savings (joint CDs + High Yield Savings Accounts): $16,447.95; my checking: $2,482.91; my husband's checking: $1,606.55; my car: $4,000; my husband's car is estimated $30,000 value and we owe $17,989.58)

Debt: Mortgage: $329,817.96; husband's car: $17,989.58; repayment to my mom for school loan: $7,313.66

My Paycheck Amount (1x/month): $3,816.94

My Husband's Paycheck Amount (1x/month): ~$2,450

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses

Mortgage: $1,739.72 (includes property tax and homeowner's insurance)

Water/Sewage: $114

Electricity: ~$70

Recycling/Compost: ~$70 every quarter (we don't pay for trash because it motivates us to not produce as much trash and I'm cheap. We produce about one grocery bag size of trash a week and our friend kindly lets us dispose of that bag each week at his place.)

Car Payment: $353.32

Student Loans: $350 to my mom

Garmin InReach GPS: $34.95 annually and $16.25 each month we use it. We only use it from June-October (for hiking/backpacking), we like to hibernate in the other months.

Car Insurance: $180.95 (Our premium increased by 40% recently with no claims or tickets, so I am researching more affordable car insurance now.)

Phone Bill: $101 (for three lines, including my mom, but we're about to switch to another cheaper phone plan where we don't need to worry about data overages)

Hulu: $66.05 annually

Netflix: $9.77

Orange Theory: $64.13 (pricey but it's a great workout)

Adobe Premiere: $10.86 (for my husband's editing needs)

Internet: $55

Credit Card Annual Fees: $95 + $75 annually (two different cards)

Annual Parks Pass: $80 annually

Costco Annual Membership: $120 annually

Ring Annual Plan: $60 annually