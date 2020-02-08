5:30 a.m. — Alarm goes off and I snooze it until 6. I don't know why I'm having such a hard time getting up this morning. I poke around on social media for a few minutes before I remember that today's the day my new 2020-2021 theatre season is getting announced. The shows I'm most excited for are Moulin Rouge, Oklahoma!, and The Lion King. What I'm not excited about is that only two shows next season are at the Pantages and five are at the Dolby. I love the Pantages and am disappointed by how they're splitting things up now. I go online to see my dates for next season and it is the weirdest lineup. There's a five-month gap at the beginning and nothing at the Pantages until July 2021. :( I eventually continue with my morning routine, but I've definitely been thrown off my rhythm with this season announcement. I work on my budget and a self-paced online course I'm in.