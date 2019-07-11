8 a.m. — I remembered to turn on my sleep tracker last night (I use the Pillow app — my need for quality sleep has outweighed any worries about companies having my data), so the first thing I do when I wake up is check it. It tells me I got a solid eight hours and 18 minutes of sleep at 75% quality (whatever that means). A victory! I do the bare minimum to look presentable and head out. I need to pick up a prescription at CVS, and I parked too close to a stop sign last night and want to move my car before I get a ticket. It's a beautiful day, and I'm happy to get some sun before I'm glued to my laptop for the day. I pick up my birth control, toilet paper, mouthwash, deodorant, and my holy grail product for misbehaving skin: Peach Slices Acne Spot Dots. $18.61