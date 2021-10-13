6 p.m. — I walk into my building and see that my order from the Nordstrom Anniversary sale arrived! As excited as I am to tear into it, I'm also hungry so dinner is first priority. I throw another Evolve meal into the microwave, tonight it's sirloin tips and green beans. This one is much better than last night's. I finish and get right into opening my package. I actually had no intention of shopping the sale, but I got an email alerting me when it was the last day so I decided to look. As it turns out, my favorite Nest scents (grapefruit, bamboo, and Sicilian tangerine) were available in both diffusers and candles so I got one of each set. I also splurged a little bit on a small black leather Longchamp bag, which I immediately love! And then I notice it still has the security tag on it. I'm assuming this was sent from a Nordstrom store rather than their warehouse. I call customer service and they tell me as long as I have proof of purchase, I can bring it to my local Nordstrom Rack to have it removed.