7:15 a.m. — Begrudgingly roll out of bed after hitting snooze twice. The thing about my job is that I hate it, so being motivated to get up and go is tough. More on that later. I pull out some frozen dog food for my dog, C., to thaw out while I make my coffee. I've moved him to raw food because his tummy wasn't doing well with dry. I rescued him last year and it's taking some time to learn what works for him. I let him play in the backyard while I run back upstairs to do my makeup and throw my hair up in a lazy bun. My routine is down to about 20 minutes if I shower the night before and don't straighten my hair. I throw on a fairly casual outfit (a perk of my job) because I will be meeting a friend for dinner tonight. Say goodbye to the pup, and I'm on my one hour commute (groan) listening to the audiobook of The Giver of Stars on the way. So far, it's pretty good and helps the stress of my long commute, a little bit. Coffee and a granola bar on the go from home.