2:15 p.m. — We're hosting a Friendsgiving next weekend and this is the perfect excuse to head to HomeGoods in Raleigh for Christmas decorations so that the house will be ready. This probably isn't my best quality, but I'm totally an appearances person and need everything to be perfect. I'm working with a budget so have to keep myself in check, but we find a ton of amazing decorations that suit our style. I also encounter a box of Complete Cookies by the register and who knew that they made them in a single serving size?! I would always try and fail to eat half of the giant ones, so this is a welcome change. L. pays for the decorations out of our shared fund, which we use for household expenses. I'm excited that he's on board with the fun that is decorating the house for holidays, I know a lot of friends whose partners think stuff like this is superfluous, but he even talks about wanting to get things that our kids will remember. $204