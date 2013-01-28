Is it just us, or do some beauty products make us feel like we've outgrown them in some way? We ignore our inner longings to make a dash for the Lip Smackers section at the drugstore, and we've been forced to transition from the acne-clearing potions of yore to age-defying, wrinkle-reducing formulas. But let's get something straight: Sadly, acne is not just a teen problem. And so it comes as a welcome development that acne-fighting giant Proactiv has launched Proactiv+, a more, dare we say, grown-up version of its treatments. (Fear not, Proactiv loyalists — the original lineup will remain available.)
Along with treating and preventing acne, the new paraben-free Proactiv+ line aims to create a more radiant complexion, thanks to a rethinking of its original three-step regimen. (Always wanted a moisturizer in the mix? Thy wish is granted.) Acne-fighting ingredients such as benzoyl peroxide remain in the mix, but there's also kojic acid, hyaluronic acid, glycolic acid, and bisabolol — serious skin-hydrating and tone-evening ingredients that satisfy our age-delaying wishes. Sometimes, growing up is a very good thing.
Photo: Courtesy of Proactiv
