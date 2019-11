Is it just us, or do some beauty products make us feel like we've outgrown them in some way? We ignore our inner longings to make a dash for the Lip Smackers section at the drugstore, and we've been forced to transition from the acne-clearing potions of yore to age-defying, wrinkle-reducing formulas. But let's get something straight:. And so it comes as a welcome development that acne-fighting giant Proactiv has launched Proactiv+ , a more, dare we say, grown-up version of its treatments. (Fear not, Proactiv loyalists — the original lineup will remain available.)