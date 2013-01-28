Story from Skin Care

Proactiv Gets A Makeover — And It’s Major

Vanessa Golembewski
Is it just us, or do some beauty products make us feel like we've outgrown them in some way? We ignore our inner longings to make a dash for the Lip Smackers section at the drugstore, and we've been forced to transition from the acne-clearing potions of yore to age-defying, wrinkle-reducing formulas. But let's get something straight: Sadly, acne is not just a teen problem. And so it comes as a welcome development that acne-fighting giant Proactiv has launched Proactiv+, a more, dare we say, grown-up version of its treatments. (Fear not, Proactiv loyalists — the original lineup will remain available.)
Along with treating and preventing acne, the new paraben-free Proactiv+ line aims to create a more radiant complexion, thanks to a rethinking of its original three-step regimen. (Always wanted a moisturizer in the mix? Thy wish is granted.) Acne-fighting ingredients such as benzoyl peroxide remain in the mix, but there's also kojic acid, hyaluronic acid, glycolic acid, and bisabolol — serious skin-hydrating and tone-evening ingredients that satisfy our age-delaying wishes. Sometimes, growing up is a very good thing.


