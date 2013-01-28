Along with treating and preventing acne, the new paraben-free Proactiv+ line aims to create a more radiant complexion, thanks to a rethinking of its original three-step regimen. (Always wanted a moisturizer in the mix? Thy wish is granted.) Acne-fighting ingredients such as benzoyl peroxide remain in the mix, but there's also kojic acid, hyaluronic acid, glycolic acid, and bisabolol — serious skin-hydrating and tone-evening ingredients that satisfy our age-delaying wishes. Sometimes, growing up is a very good thing.