The world is only getting smaller thanks to Jon Koon's most recent journey into the world of luxury menswear. Having made his first million at the tender age of 16, created a manufacturing company that produced for Rocawear, formed Tykoon Brand Holdings — which runs the Young Jeezy 8732 clothing line —and designed a denim collection for Domenico Vacca, the 29-year-old NYC native has been making waves, to say the least, for quite some time now.
For his latest trick, Koon has been collecting inspiration from around the world and injecting it into a collection of impeccably designed garments, as well as an extravagant Soho flagship store, which opened in April.
Private Stock is, in the words of Koon himself, "When Europe met Japan, got married in Hong Kong, and took a honeymoon in New York City." Based on Koon's intercontinental travels, the label carefully unites the best of the best from around the globe, like selvedge denim from Tokyo complements jewelry made in NYC sprinkled with tiger's-eye stones from Brazil. Pair rare fabrics and fine hardware with advances in sartorial engineering – water-resistant cashmere, hidden-vent details, jackets that transform into bags – and you have a collection exuding the luxury, style, simplicity, sophistication, and distinction.
To balance the brand's understated aesthetic, Koon has designed one of the most ostentatious flagship stores we've seen. Once home and studio to Andy Warhol, the two-level, 5,000 square-foot store at 76 Wooster Street is a sight for sore eyes. Complete with sliding panels to showcase denim, illuminated glass displays that reveal small leather goods, and Victorian-style dressing rooms, the space is designed to encourage discovery and provide a sense of entertainment and amusement. The cherry on top of it all? A stunning, 20-by-8 foot koi pond, home to 18 fish, that set the designer back a whopping $50,000, and all in the name of breaking away from the traditional, monotonous shopping experience. Plus, eight is the luckiest number in Chinese culture. So including it in the store's design — did we mention the eight-foot high ceilings, or the 6.8-inch distance between each hanger, and 28 handblown glass balls? — was a no brainer.
Looking at his track record, the distinguished look of the Private Stock gentleman, and the undeniable wow-factor the brick-and-mortar location provides, we'd say Jon Koon is swimming in luck. And will likely continue to do so for quite some time.
Photo: Via Private Stock
