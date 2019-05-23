9:15 a.m. — I wake up and see a text from my dad asking if I want to go to McDonald's with him to get breakfast. He goes every Saturday morning, usually with my mom or by himself. He buys us both our own bacon, egg, and cheese McGriddle and a large drink. Breakfast on him. We chat about work and the projects he's working on, and the projects I'm working on. Besides my coworkers, he's literally the only person I can talk to about work and the only one that understands what the hell I'm even talking about.