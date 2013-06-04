You know you should be swapping those calorie-packed lattes for more waistline-friendly juices — especially with beach season upon us — but sometimes, it's easier said than done.
This week, though, you have all the more reason to stash that coffee card: Pressed Juicery is offering a 50% discount at their WeHo location every evening from 6 to 8 p.m., now through Friday. We're jumping for joy — these juices are seriously so tasty (their Coconut Cinnamon bev is practically dessert in a bottle). Whether you've been looking for incentive to try out a full-on cleanse, or simply want to quench your thirst on the cheap (we love the Greens 3 drink!), you know where to go now. Bonus: If you can't get enough, catch them during WeHo's Pride Weekend (June 7-9), where there'll have a booth peddling juices and giveaways. Bottoms up!
When: Now through Friday, June 7, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Pressed Juicery West Hollywood, 8714 Santa Monica Boulevard (near Westbourne Drive); 310-854-4407.
