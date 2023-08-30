Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, I definitely grew up in a family where it was always assumed and expected that I would go to a four-year college. I knew my parents didn't have much saved so I targeted schools that offered substantial financial aid. I ended up being lucky enough to attend college on a full scholarship that also paid me a stipend, which helped me cover rent and food. I also worked part-time jobs all through college to cover my other expenses and got paid internships in the summer. The stipend was a total game-changer and I'm grateful to have graduated without debt.