Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

It was definitely something that I grew up with — my mindset was always "after high school, I go to college." I got a hefty amount of scholarship money and my parents helped a lot. I'm currently paying off a loan I took out for my final semester.

Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

It was always save, save, save. As kids when my siblings and I would get money for birthdays, graduations, etc. it would go directly into a savings account. All my friends were buying stuff with their birthday money and I didn't get to touch mine! Of course, looking back on it now I'm very grateful my parents taught me the importance of saving for the long haul and not buying for the current moment. Even now when we have money conversations in my family, my parents always stress the importance of saving.

What was your first job and why did you get it?

My first job was at a local bakery when I was a senior in high school. I got the job for some extra spending money (mostly for outings with friends, gas money).

Did you worry about money growing up?

It was never something I worried about.

Do you worry about money now?

Definitely in my first year or two of living on my own and having an entry-level salary without any padding of savings, I worried about money. I'm in a place right now where I'm not living paycheck to paycheck and have somewhat of a savings cushion so I'm not very worried. It's definitely something that crosses my mind from time to time when my anxiety kicks in and I run hundreds of what if scenarios through my head.

At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

After college I lived with my parents again for a bit and moved out on my own at 22, at which I was fully financially responsible for myself. If I was in a situation where I needed housing or income, my parents would definitely allow me to move back home/help me out a bit financially.

Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

No.