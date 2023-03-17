Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Not really, my dad didn't graduate from college and my mom didn't finish until she was in her 30s. I always wanted to go and my family was supportive but if I had wanted to do something else, that would have been okay as well. I was a very competitive student and got into a private school on a scholarship for high school. At that school, there was a social expectation that all students go to college. I got into a selective college with good financial aid, worked at a restaurant to cover my living expenses, and my parents contributed a bit to my tuition. I took out some loans to cover the remaining balance.