10 a.m. — Narrator: She has to have surgery. The vet takes me through an estimated range of costs, and I give her a kiss on her nose while I fight back a few tears. She's my best friend. She is a labradoodle and was born blind. I got her on New Year's Day a few years back, because the breeder was going to put her down on January 2 if no one adopted her. I love her so much and can't imagine life without her. I let my coworkers know I'll be working from home today. N. texts to see how the appointment went, and I give him the bad news. We have tickets to see Midsommar tonight with friends, but I tell him I'll need to cancel, but I want him to still go. He says he'll see it again with me another time.