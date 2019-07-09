Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
This week: an account manager working in sportswear who makes $66,435 per year and spends some of it on Sapporo beer this week.
Occupation: Account Manager
Industry: Sportswear
Age: 29
Location: Portland, OR
Salary: $66,435
Paycheck Amount (2x/month): $1,788.39 (post-tax)
Gender Identity: Woman
Monthly Expenses
Rent: $1,050 (I live alone in a one-bedroom apartment)
401(k): $420.52 (or $210.26 per paycheck — I contribute 15%, 7% of which is pre-tax, and my employer matches an additional 4%.)
Medical, Dental & Vision: $36.16
Disability Coverage: $30.10
Life Insurance: $0 (covered by my employer)
Pet Insurance: $39.55
Medication for Dog: $58.25
Car Payment: $185.04
Car Insurance: $200.70
Phone: $127.08
Internet: $52.99
Gas/Electric: Varies, but typically $30-50 in the summer and $50-85 in the winter (it was $31.09 this month)
Water/Trash/Sewer: $0 (covered by my landlord)
Student Loans: $250
Yoga Studio Membership: $89 (unlimited classes)
Spotify Premium: $9.99
Netflix: $0 (I use my boyfriend's)
Hulu: $7.99 (my brother and a few friends use mine)
HBO GO: $0 (I use my brother's)
Amazon Prime: $12.99
Savings: Varies (I try to transfer at least $100 from my first monthly paycheck into savings, and always transfer $200-$300 from my second monthly paycheck into savings.)
Day One
6:30 a.m. — My alarm goes off and I'm not having it! I didn't sleep well last night, which makes it hard to wake up. I brew some coffee and get back into bed so I can snuggle my dog and scroll through Instagram and Twitter. Then I shower, do my morning skin-care routine (wash face, toner, moisturizer, sunscreen, lip mask, mascara, brows), and am out the door for work.
9 a.m. — Work is surprisingly slow today, which is a nice change of pace. For the past year and a half, I've been an account manager at a sportswear brand, working on things related to basketball, and there's never a dull moment. I have an apple while I scroll through my emails and see that four out of five of my meetings today got canceled! A Monday miracle. I guess everyone, including me, is ready for the four-day Fourth of July weekend.
12 p.m. — I'm getting poke at SeaSweets Poke for a goodbye lunch with one of my coworkers, who is leaving the company in two days. I planned to treat him, but he insists on paying for his own. We talk about the projects he's wrapping up and what his plans are for the future. He's a good guy, and I'll miss working with him. $13.35
3 p.m. — Surprisingly, I've pretty much wrapped up everything for the day! I let my team and my client know I'll be working from home for the rest of the day. I head out, happy to beat the traffic. My boyfriend, N., texts to remind me about our dinner plans with friends tonight, which is helpful because I forgot! Once home, I let my dog out and wrap up a few loose ends with work before shutting my computer for the rest of the night.
6 p.m. — Tonight is my first chiropractic appointment. I've been experiencing a ton of lower-back pain lately that seems to have gotten worse over the past two months. The chiropractor is amazing. He spends about 45 minutes talking to me about my symptoms, taking X-rays, and thoroughly explaining what they reveal: minor scoliosis. Hooray? Then he does a few adjustments, which are BLISS. I reveal to him that sometimes I watch chiropractic videos on YouTube to help soothe myself to sleep. He nods and looks at me with horror in his eyes. We're going to be great friends. I pay my copay, set up another appointment for Wednesday per my treatment plan, and leave feeling better than I have in weeks. $25
7:30 p.m. — I meet N. at our friends' place. They're cooking and we are supplying the beverages, which N. picked up from the wine shop next to his apartment: a cute bottle of rosé and a six-pack of HUB Hazy IPA. Our friends made veggie fajitas, and we spend the rest of the night snacking, talking, and laughing.
11 p.m. — I'm spent and getting “we love you, but please leave” vibes from our friends, so N. and I take off. We head home separately. I play with my dog for a bit and do both our nightly routines: medicine in a cheese cube for her (she has epilepsy and needs medication twice a day), and my nightly routine — washing face, eye cream, moisturizer, and brushing teeth. Good night!
Daily Total: $38.35
Day Two
6:30 a.m. — NOPE!
7:45 a.m. — I get up, make coffee, and rinse off in the shower. I'm starving, so I make breakfast tacos with black beans, roasted sweet potato, eggs, and a cabbage slaw tossed with feta and the green goddess dressing from Trader Joe's, topped with a bucket of hot sauce. Yum.
8:30 a.m. — I check a few emails and remind my coworkers that I won't be in until noon, due to a vet appointment this morning. Last week, one of my dog's paws started to swell and pus. I took her to the vet, and they thought she was likely impaled by a foxtail seed but didn't want to operate if it wasn't necessary. We were sent home with antibiotics and told to come back in a week for a recheck to determine if surgery was necessary. No idea what to expect, but I hope my sweet girl doesn't need to have the surgery.
10 a.m. — Narrator: She has to have surgery. The vet takes me through an estimated range of costs, and I give her a kiss on her nose while I fight back a few tears. She's my best friend. She is a labradoodle and was born blind. I got her on New Year's Day a few years back, because the breeder was going to put her down on January 2 if no one adopted her. I love her so much and can't imagine life without her. I let my coworkers know I'll be working from home today. N. texts to see how the appointment went, and I give him the bad news. We have tickets to see Midsommar tonight with friends, but I tell him I'll need to cancel, but I want him to still go. He says he'll see it again with me another time.
5:30 p.m. — My dog is out of surgery! The vet found a one-inch foxtail seed embedded between her paw pads, but surgery went well. I crack up the moment I see her. One eye is closed, her tongue is slightly sticking out, and she is moving SLOW, but her tail is wagging a mile a minute. I guess they gave her the good meds! I pay the bill and calmly remind myself that I will be reimbursed nearly 80% of the cost within the next two weeks, thanks to pet insurance. PSA: If you have a pet or are thinking about getting a pet, get pet insurance NOW. $571.70
6 p.m. — Once home, I have half of a leftover Mediterranean salad kit from Trader Joe's, a cherry bubbly, and get out my laptop to start researching vacation destinations for a girls' trip in 2020. I have a group of eight friends who are more like sisters than friends, and we've known each other for nearly 20 years. We're all turning 30 next year, so we thought it'd be fun to do a combined celebration getaway. We all live in different states, so we only see each other once or twice a year. I suggest Banff National Park, but it sounds like the vibe is more “lay on the beach and eat and drink as many calories as possible,” so I start looking into resorts in Mexico. I half-watch Friends in the background and find a few potential options.
11 p.m. — I do the nightly routines for both my dog and me, and lift her onto my bed so we can sleep together. She sleeps in my bed every night except for when N. stays over, because the bed is not big enough for two adults and a 60-pound dog!
Daily Total: $571.70
Day Three
7 a.m. — My alarm goes off and I feel horrible! I tossed and turned all night, so coffee is my only cure at this point. I lift the dog off the bed and put her down on the floor so we can do our morning routines. She's walking totally normally and doesn't seem to be groggy anymore! I brew the coffee, heat up leftover black beans, throw together another green goddess slaw, and scramble two eggs for breakfast tacos.
8 a.m. — Today should be a light day — I only have two calls and my client is getting back from two weeks on PTO, so he'll just be spending the day catching up. Not a bad last day for a three-day week! My team Slacks me to check in on the pup and says to work from home to keep an eye on her. I'm so lucky to work with these people.
2:30 p.m. — I snack on snap peas and garlic hummus and then hop in the shower before my chiropractor appointment. My face is feeling a bit rough, so I put on a pumpkin exfoliating mask I got last week after getting a facial, which was my first facial ever and was a birthday gift from my parents. The mask smells just like pumpkin pie and makes me glow after I wash it off!
3:30 p.m. — My appointment was a lot faster today! The tech loosens me up with a quick 10-minute massage, and then my new best friend, the chiropractor, does a quick adjustment. I pay my copay and book my next appointment for Monday. $20
4:30 p.m. — I get a call from the auto-body shop my car is at — it's ready to be picked up! I was side-swiped a few weeks ago, so they had to fix my broken mirror and both side doors on the passenger's side. Because of the surgery, my checking account is low. I make a transfer from savings to checking and pay my deductible. $500
5 p.m. — I do a quick clean-up of my apartment — sweep, vacuum, dishes, and wipe down the bathroom. N. comes over so we can spend some time together before we head to my coworker's house for a summer BBQ in honor of my coworker's last day. He helps me take the bandage off my dog's paw, cleans the wound, and we put her cone on. The cone makes me so sad!
7 p.m. — We head to the BBQ, which is super fun! My coworker is grilling and smoking chicken thighs, ham, vegan sausages, and veggies. There are chips, dips, charcuterie, s'mores, beer, and wine — all of which was provided by work! It's amazing. I'm having such a great time spending time with my coworkers outside of a work setting. I realize I haven't seen N. for about an hour since we ate, but he's become fast friends with a coworker's husband. He comes and finds me later and says he's going to a friend's birthday gathering at a bar. I'm having a great time with my friends, so I decide to stay at the BBQ and tell him to Lyft to my place later. We're both really independent people, and I love that we do our own things but also prioritize time spent together.
11 p.m. — The BBQ is dying down, but a few of us aren't ready to end the night, so we decide to head to Victoria Bar for a nightcap. I get a seasonal cocktail with mezcal, and we sit on the patio, gossiping about a guy we work with who was just dating THREE of our coworkers at once, and none of them knew. John Tucker Must Die references are being shot left and right. I take a Lyft ($10.49) home after closing my tab ($13). $23.49
12 a.m. — I do my nightly routine while waiting for N. He's a social smoker when he drinks, and he reeks when he gets to my apartment. I tell him he can only stay over if he takes a shower, but he doesn't want to. After a minute of playful arguing, we compromise and he takes a shower.
Daily Total: $543.49
Day Four
8 a.m. — I wake up to a wet nose rubbing on my face. I throw on some clothes and let the dog outside. Back into bed for me!
10 a.m. — I make some coffee and get back into bed with N. We talk about our nights and how he wants to quit smoking. He knows I don't like that he smokes, but I'd never force him to quit. That's a choice he needs to make for himself.
11:30 a.m. — N. drives me to my coworker's house so I can get my car from the night before. I eat an apple and have some coffee while I head to meet a group of friends for some stand-up paddle boarding on the Willamette! Recently, I've gained some weight and have been feeling a bit self-conscious, but I decide to wear a bikini and not give a fuck if my stomach is fuller than normal. It feels great, actually. We're out on the river for two hours and pull over to a little island to enjoy a beer. Portland summers are sublime. $32
3 p.m. — We return our rentals, and I head back to Portland for N.'s friend's Fourth of July BBQ. N.'s friend's friends are so nice and have welcomed me in like we've known each other for a long time. I make myself a plate, grab a seltzer and a beer, and play yard Yahtzee with friends. Before I know it, five hours have gone by and I'm exhausted and ready to go home. N. decides to stay and says he'll Uber to my place later.
10 p.m. — My neighbors are setting off an hour-long fireworks display in our parking lot! My dog is one of the rare dogs who doesn't care about fireworks. I give her a chew bone to enjoy, just in case. I turn on some Friends while I wait for N., but he texts to let me know he's exhausted and is going back to his place. We say good night, and I fall asleep .03 seconds later on the couch, where I wake up a few hours later and drag myself to bed.
Daily Total: $32
Day Five
9 a.m. — It's a lazy morning. I get up and go outside with the dog, make coffee, and snack on hummus and pita chips for breakfast since I'm feeling not super hungry. We settle in on the couch and watch an episode of the new season of Stranger Things. It's pretty good!
12 p.m. — My friend B. asks if N. and I want to see Midsommar tonight. We say yes and she buys tickets for us three, N.'s roommate, and one of our other friends. I Venmo her the cost of the ticket. $10
1 p.m. — I decide to start a new book, so I grab one from my bookshelf that I haven't read before. I have three e-books on loan from the library, but I accidentally left my Kindle in the seat pocket on an airplane after a trip back home to Michigan two weeks ago. The good news is that Delta found it, and it's currently being shipped back to me. For now, I've cracked open The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid and am immediately hooked!
6 p.m. — I meet B. and our friend at Sushi Chiyo so we can have a few plates before the movie. I have a Sapporo, seared salmon, spicy salmon, dragon roll, and eel avocado roll. $19.50
7:30 p.m. — We walk across the street to Hollywood Theater and immediately get in line for snacks because I have two stomachs: meal stomach and snack stomach. I decide on an IPA and medium popcorn. The guys are holding down our seats, so I also grab their beers and a slice of pizza for N. My friend Venmos me $4 for the beer, and N.'s roommate gives me $5 cash. Let's get spooky! $24
10 p.m. — Not really sure how I feel about the movie. Seems like everyone has been saying it was horrifying. It was disturbing, yes, but I was never scared during it. (Am I okay????) It was beautifully shot, but Hereditary was more my thing. We walk down the street to Wedge Head, a pinball arcade that just opened. I cash in $5 for quarters and order myself a boozy slush. No idea what's in it, but it tastes like a watermelon Jolly Rancher and I'm here for it. The Addams Family pinball machine was my favorite, but the hardest. I close out my tab and order a soda water with bitters for some hydration. We sit around for 45 minutes talking about movies and then call it a night and head our separate ways. $12
12:30 a.m. — Nightly routines for the pup and me, plus an exfoliating face mask for me. N. and I have plans to hike tomorrow morning, and I'm picking the trail, so I do some research while the mask sits on my face. Rinse after 20 minutes, and then it's lights out.
Daily Total: $65.50
Day Six
7:55 a.m. — My alarm goes off and I text N., “Let me know when you leave” so I can stay in bed until the last possible second.
8:30 a.m. — N. is on his way, so I force myself out of my warm, comfy bed. I brew coffee and get started on some breakfast tacos. I'm so excited to get on the trail, but am feeling sad and guilty about not being able to bring my dog. I take her everywhere with me, so her surgery recovery is hitting hard. The vet gave strict orders for limited physical activity.
9:30 a.m. — We're finally out the door after I tell my dog that I love her 18 times and that I hope she's not mad at me. We take N.'s car and head toward Beacon Rock State Park in Washington.
1:30 p.m. — My legs are tired! The trail was 5.1 miles round trip, and there were a lot of steep uphill parts. Unfortunately, we only made it about 3.5 miles. Around a mile from the summit, N. told me he was struggling and asked if we could turn around. I was, to be honest, disappointed, but we turned around. On the way down, he said he wants to start going to yoga with me, which makes me really happy.
2:30 p.m. — On the way home, we stop at Sugarpine Drive-In for lunch! This is our first time going, and it is SO good. N. and I order separately, and I get the cauliflower sandwich with chips and a pickle, a Buoy IPA, and a soft-serve twist ice cream in a waffle cone with toasted coconut on top. Oh, my God...it is heaven. $19.50
4 p.m. — N. drops me off and heads home to do some chores. We make plans to get together later to watch a movie at his place. I take the dog out to our yard and we play fetch...with a pine cone she becomes obsessed with. We head inside, I turn on Friends for background noise, and we instantly fall asleep on the couch together.
6 p.m. — I wake up and am SO dehydrated. I chug a few glasses of water and then do the dishes. I head outside again so I can clean up the yard and dead-head my plants. I text N. to see when we should do a movie, and a half hour later he responds to let me know he just woke up from a nap. We decide to cancel, because once again I'm comfy on the couch. Instead, we make plans to make dinner together and watch a movie tomorrow.
9 p.m. — I start to get hungry, so I snack on Juanita's chips and salsa verde from Trader Joe's while, you guessed it, watching more Friends! Before I know it, half the bag is gone.
12 a.m. — I've dozed off and am woken up by my dog, who is dropping her bone over and over and over again on the wood floor. I let her outside, do her nightly routine, skip mine because I'm half asleep (I will regret not washing my face, I know!), and crawl into bed with her.
Daily Total: $19.50
Day Seven
7:30 a.m. — Good morning! I throw on some clothes, do my typical routine, and brew some coffee. I settle into the couch with my book and read for a few hours with my dog draped across my legs and lap, because she's convinced she's six pounds, not 60.
10 a.m. — I make chilaquiles for breakfast and finish off the coffee. I read a bit more and get distracted when N. texts me about the USWNT winning the World Cup! I completely forgot today was Sunday and am so happy for the team! Now, how about some equal pay?
12 p.m. — I was just starting to feel lazy when I thought, “What would Megan Rapinoe do?” So I throw on my sports bra and leggings and haul my ass to hot yoga. I'm still feeling a little self-conscious about my weight gain, but wearing just a bra and pants to class is liberating.
1:30 p.m. — Class is insanely hard. This class is more like yoga and boot camp/HIIT combined, but in a 96-degree room. I am drenched and leave with shaky but strong legs. I go home, immediately peel off my clothes, and jump in the shower. Then I chug some water, do my skin-care routine with extra TLC to make up for last night's skipped routine, and have half a Southwestern salad kit from Trader Joe's for lunch. I scroll through Instagram and Twitter a bit and snuggle my dog on the couch.
4:30 p.m. — I'm still starving, so I have a few pita chips with garlic hummus and an apple. I decide to go get a manicure before heading to N.'s for dinner. The one I currently have is three weeks old, and I picked off all the gel polish on two nails during Midsommar this week, so...I'm due. When I get to the nail salon, they tell me they're closing soon and to come back tomorrow. I've never been turned away as a walk-in, and they don't close for another hour...but okay! Guess it wasn't meant to be, so I head over to N.'s an hour early.
6 p.m. — N. and I decide to make pasta. He has penne and a jar of arrabiata at home, so we head out to buy broccolini, peppers, zucchini, an onion, freshly minced garlic, and shaved Parmesan cheese. N. pays. When we get back to his place, he chops the onion, because I turn into the GIF of Kim Kardashian crying the second an onion is cut within three feet of me. I chop the rest of the veggies to add to the noodles and sauce. N. also makes a few pieces of garlic bread...I love him.
8 p.m. — After dinner, we lie in bed and watch A Scanner Darkly, which was his pick, but I agreed because Keanu Reeves, Winona Ryder, and Woody Harrelson make for a killer cast. It has a good plot, but isn't really my kind of movie. Then we look up yoga classes at my studio and book one for Tuesday night. I really hope he likes it!
10 p.m. — Home! I let the dog outside, do both our nightly routines, and then we play tug-of-war and fetch with one of her favorite toys: a plush pineapple. Once she's worn out, we get in bed and I read another chapter in my book before drifting off. Back to work tomorrow!
Daily Total: $0
