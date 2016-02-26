When it comes to eggs, the poached variety tend to cause the most anxiety for home cooks. But, we are going to conquer this recipe, people! Again, the secret here is just to leave the egg alone while it's doing its thing. Don't worry when the whirlpools inevitably die down; those swirls have served their purpose.



Ingredients

1 egg

1 capful of white vinegar

Small bowl of cold water



Instructions

1. Put 1 1/2 to 2 inches of water into a pot or a pan with high edges, and add a capful of white vinegar.



2. Break your egg into a small bowl or ramekin and set aside.



3. Heat the water until it reaches a gentle boil (you'll see little bubbles on the bottom).



4. Working quickly with a wooden spoon, create a whirlpool and slide your egg right into the center (don't be afraid to dip the bowl or ramekin right into the water).



5. Leave the egg alone for 4 to 5 minutes and allow it to cook.



6. Remove the egg from the hot water with a slotted spoon and place it on paper towels to drain.



7. Enjoy immediately.



Tip: You can store poached eggs for up to 8 hours. If you are not going to serve them immediately, place the egg in a cold-water bath to stop the cooking processs, place them on a paper towel to drain, and refrigerate.

